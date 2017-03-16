OnePlus 3T colette edition with all-black finish and 128GB storage launched

Only 250 of this limited-edition version of the OnePlus 3T will be available for sale at the one-day pop-up shop. Only 250 of this limited-edition version of the OnePlus 3T will be available for sale at the one-day pop-up shop.

OnePlus and Paris-based fashion boutique house colette have come up with a special all-black edition of OnePus 3T. Called the OnePlus 3T colette edition, the smartphone has been launched to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the renowned boutique.

OnePlus has revealed that will host a pop-up shop at the colette store in Paris on March 21 at 11:00am (local time). Only 250 of this limited-edition version of the OnePlus 3T will be available for sale at the one-day pop-up shop. The limited-edition smartphone includes 128GB of internal storage and will come bundled with a free pair of OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones. The phone will cost 479 Euros (or approx Rs 33,723).

“We are constantly striving to provide OnePlus users with the very best in software and hardware. Now we’re introducing this striking black version of the OnePlus 3T with colette, highlighting our focus on beautiful design and the strictest attention to detail,” said OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau.

From the inside, the colette edition is identical to the original OnePlus 3T which we reviewed in December last year. Cosmetically, however, the device is all black, featuring the colette logo engraved on the back.

Meet a new vision of class and power! Get the OnePlus 3T colette edition only at @coletteparis.

Coming back to specifications, OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (the colette edition isn’t come with 64GB of storage), a 16-megapixel rear – and front-facing camera and a 3,400mAh battery with support for Dash Charge. Like the regular model, the colette edition doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

The all-black model looks really cool; unfortunately, it will be only available from this very store (colette boutique, 213 Rue Saint Honoré, Paris). If you happen to be in Paris on March 21, you can get yourself the limited-edition smartphone.

