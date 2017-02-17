OnePlus 3T 128GB sale today on Amazon India, but only for Prime members

OnePlus 3T 128GB in gunmetal option is now in stock on Amazon India, but the sale is only for Amazon Prime Members today. OnePlus 3T 128GB in gunmetal option is now in stock on Amazon India, but the sale is only for Amazon Prime Members today.

OnePlus 3T in Gunmetal colour with 128GB space is now back in stock, but it looks like the first sale on Amazon India will be open only for Amazon Prime members. OnePlus says the sale for the 3T will take place on February 17, (which is today) from 10 am to 10 PM, but only for Prime members. The membership costs around Rs 499 per for the year in India right now, though it is expected to go up to Rs 999 soon. The open sale for regular members will take place on February 25, which is next week.

OnePlus 3T is the mid-cycle upgrade for the OnePlus 3, and features the Snapdragon 821 processor compared to the 820 on the older phone. It also sports a 16 MP camera on the front, rather than the 8MP one seen on the OnePlus 3. OnePlus 3T also gets a bigger battery at 3600 mAh, compared to the 3000 mAh on the older phone. However, both phones come with OnePlus’ Dash Charging support.

Watch our video review of OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T has 6GB RAM, a 16MP rear camera, and the same 5.5-inch AMOLED display. Dimensions and weight of the phone are same as the OnePlus 3, and you can’t really tell the two phones apart.

However OnePlus 3 has no 128GB variant in India, while the 3T does. Do note that OnePlus 3T or OnePlus 3 don’t have a microSD card slot, so if you need a lot of space on your phone, then the 128GB variant makes more sense. It is priced higher though at Rs 34,999.

OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS 4.0.3 OTA update for OnePlus 3T. The company has already moved both phones onto Android Nougat OS. New features with OxygenOS 4.0.3 OTA include WiFi support, stability for Camera app, improved audio recording and more.

Also read: OnePlus 3T review: A faster smartphone sure, but worth the extra price?

The new update comes with an optimised ‘Smart WiFi Switcher.’ In this mode, if the WiFi connectivity is poor, then the device will automatically switch to the cellular data connection. The new OxygenOS 4.0.3 also brings increased stability to the camera app. Now in India, OnePlus 3T will come with Amazon Prime Video App pre-installed.

In our review, we found the OnePlus 3T to be a worthy smartphone, which is ideal for gaming and multi-tasking. The camera is also one of the best in this price range, and 16MP front camera should appeal to most selfie fans. A long-lasting battery coupled with the ultra-fast Dash Charging is another highlight of this phone.

For those looking to get the OnePlus 3T for less than Rs 30,000, remember the 64GB version is priced at Rs 29,999.

