OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T won’t get major updates after Android O, reveals company

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones won’t receive any Android version update after Android O, revealed Oliver Z, who is OnePlus’ Head of Product. He revealed the latest information on company’s forum page, and posted answers to several other questions about OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T as well.

“Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates,” the post read. The company will also start moving its Open Beta Program from OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to OnePlus 5 after the release of Android O for the two smartphones.

Currently, OnePlus releases Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T approximately once every month. The company plans to launch August security patch for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T users first followed by Oxygen OS version 4.5, which will be rolled out in a month or two.

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau earlier confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android O update within this year. In a Reddit AMA, OnePlus said that “OP3/3T will receive Android O within this year.” Google’s Android O is in its beta stage as of now. The stable version of the operating system is tipped to roll out August 21, though the same hasn’t been confirmed officially.

OnePlus has already said that OnePlus 3T will be out of production and get discontinued globally. However, in its blogpost, OnePlus also mentioned that it will continue to bring software updates and support for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Also, in India, OnePlus 3T will continue to sell.

