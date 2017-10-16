OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T start getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in open beta

OnePlus has started rolling out the Open Beta build on Android 8.0 Nougat for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. OnePlus has started rolling out the Open Beta build on Android 8.0 Nougat for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus has started rolling out the Open Beta build on Android 8.0 Nougat for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The annoucement was made through the company’s official blog post. OnePlus CEO had earlier announced that both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017. As promised, a public beta is available for download.

Although not a final release, a beta still guarantees that the final software update for the two devices will be rolled out sooner than expected. Nevertheless, Android 8.0 Oreo brings several new features and enhancements, including Picture-in-Picture support, Smart text selection, and notification dots in Launcher. Plus, the beta also includes security updates, though the blog only mentions up to September.

The company writes: “We are very excited to announce that we are ready to put out the first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices”. OnePlus 3 is getting the update as part of Open beta 24, while the OnePlus 3T is getting the update via Open Beta 15.

In the blog post, OnePlus mentions a few key issues present in the Open Beta build. The company notes that the fingerprint actions may be slower in the beta and there are some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth. The build is not offering access to Google Photos. OnePlus further notes that “performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimized”.

For now, both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are getting Android 8.0 Oreo update. But we don’t think the phone will be getting the next version of Android whenever it arrives. The Chinese company is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 5T with an all-screen display sometime next month. The smartphone will replace the flagship OnePlus 5, which is no more available in several countries, including the US and the UK.

