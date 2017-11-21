OnePlus 3, 3T getting OxygenOS 5 with Android Oreo 8.0 update: How to download and install

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T latest Android 8.0 Oreo update brings a hosts of features. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T latest Android 8.0 Oreo update brings a hosts of features.

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS 5.0, which is the first OxygenOS-based Android 8.0 Oreo update, for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. According to a company blog post, the over-the-air (OTA) update will be incremental, and it will initially be available for a small percentage of users. Broader rollout will begin in a few days.

OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 users should get a notification to download and install the new OxygenOS 5.0 update. People can check for the upgrade manually by heading over to Settings app. Next tap ‘About phone’ and then click on ‘Software Updates’. If the update has arrived on the device, then users should be able to download and install.

Before installing the update, make sure your phone’s battery is at least 50 per cent. Also, it is important to take a back-up of important messages, media, contacts, etc before initialising the installation process. People who face issues post installing the Android 8.0 Oreo update can give their feedback to the company at http://forums.oneplus.net/feedback/.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T latest Android 8.0 Oreo update brings a hosts of features like the ability to run parallel apps, picture-in-picture mode, auto-fill, smart text selection, and more. It also brings with it updated security patch to September. The update comes with a revamped quick settings design. In OnePlus launcher, the company has added notification dots, and there’s a new app folder design. Other changes include the ability to upload photos directly to ‘Shot on OnePlus’.

OnePlus has already said that OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will also be upgraded to Oreo. The company will open up beta-testing for OnePlus 5 in November and for OnePlus 5T in late December. As for full Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update, OnePlus 5 is expected to get it in early 2018. It is unclear when the final OTA build will roll out for OnePlus 5T will begin to roll out.

