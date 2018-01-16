OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Face Unlock with latest OxygenOS updates

OnePlus’s Face Unlock feature has started to roll out for OnePlus 3 with Oxygen Open Beta 30 and for OnePlus 3T with Open Beta 21. OnePlus’s Face Unlock feature has started to roll out for OnePlus 3 with Oxygen Open Beta 30 and for OnePlus 3T with Open Beta 21.

OnePlus’s Face Unlock feature has started to roll out for OnePlus 3 with Oxygen Open Beta 30 and for OnePlus 3T with Open Beta 21. Meanwhile, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have started receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 4 and Open Beta 2 respectively. The latest updates for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, and OnePlus 5 bring launcher version 2.3 to devices. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T also get support for Airtel VoLTE in India, though the feature might not work in some areas. The company has also added OnePlus Switch application, which makes it easier for users to backup and restore data while moving to a new OnePlus device. It also includes bug fixes and optimisations.

Coming to Face Unlock, OnePlus had previously confirmed the feature for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The feature, which was introduced with OnePlus 5T in November, has already been rolled out for OnePlus 5 with OxygenOS open beta 3 built on Android 8.0 Oreo. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T currently rely on fingerprint sensor, embedded in the home button, to unlock the phone. Other security methods include screen lock via password or pattern.

OnePlus’ updated Launcher version 2.3 adds new drawer categories, which can be accessed while using search icon in the drawer. The auto folder tagging feature automatically names new folders when the user adds apps that are similar. It also brings dynamic icon for Clock, and adds new tips for Launcher usage. The Blue notification dots will now be removed automatically after 15 days of installation of a new app.

The updates for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have optimisations for logic managing high power consumption applications. The updates also add a more intelligent background app management solution and improves on power consumption measurements. Apart from various bug fixes and optimisations, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T also get OnePlus Switch app as well as a new clipboard feature, which gets activated when copying information. OnePlus users can edit the copied text and choose ‘Search, Translate, or Share’. Other features include addition of a large file management function and more caller information during incoming call notification.

Do note that this is a beta software and the builds may have bugs. Users can report bugs in the beta version on the company’s feedback forum. People who’ve already flashed an Open Beta on their devices will receive the new builds as an OTA. If not, users can follow flashing instructions on the company’s official site.

