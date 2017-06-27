OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T confirmed to get Android O update ‘within this year’

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed about the Android O update last month OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed about the Android O update last month

Last time around when OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau tweeted about Android O update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, he didn’t mention any update timeline. But now the company has announced that both the smartphones will receive Android O update within this year.

OnePlus during a Reddit AMA on Monday confirmed that “OP3/3T will receive Android O within this year.” As of now, Android O is still in its beta stage. Google is likely to ship stable OTA in August and reportedly to Pixel smartphones first. One can guess that OnePlus will only be able to ship the update only after Google makes the OS available to smartphone makers.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat-based Oxygen OS now, and in the past, company promised a 24-month update cycle for its devices, although unfortunately for OnePlus 2 won’t be getting Android 7.0 Nougat update.

On Monday, the newly launched OnePlus 5 also started receiving its first official OTA update since launch. OnePlus’ official forum noted that it is now rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.2 OTA for OnePlus 5 globally. The update brings camera optimization, Bluetooth stability, network and system stability, and compatibility with third-party apps. It also fixes app installation issue and system update failure problem. The OxygenOS 4.5.2 OTA for OnePlus 5 is also rolling out in India.

The OnePlus 5 is now officially up for open sale. It will be available on Amazon India, and OnePlus India online store. The 6GB RAM variant starts at Rs 32,999. The 8GB RAM variant comes at Rs 37,999. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE. There’s no microSD card support. OnePlus 5 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and supports company’s Dash Charge technology.

