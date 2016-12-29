OnePlus 3 gets new Android Nougat-based OxygenOS open beta 10

OnePlus has optimised OxygenOS Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 3 based on user’s feedback and ‘improved several key areas’. OnePlus has optimised OxygenOS Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 3 based on user’s feedback and ‘improved several key areas’.

OnePlus has released its third Android Nougat-based release for OnePlus 3. OxygenOS Open Beta 10 for OnePlus 3 has optimised its latest OS version based on user’s feedback from Open Beta 9 and ‘improved several key areas’. Users who’ve already flashed a Open Beta build previously, will receive the update an OTA update for Open Beta 10. Others will need to flash the build by ADB sideload. However, make sure all your data on OnePlus 3 is backed-up before flashing Beta Build 10.

OxygenOS Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 3 brings about the following changes:

• Added Data Saver

• Fixed Lock Screen clock bug in Portrait Mode

• Fixed issue of reverting to Default Theme after reboot

• Optimized fingerprint unlocking speed

• Optimized the quality of Expanded Screenshot

• Optimized WiFi performance

• Optimized system performance and battery consumption

OnePlus has put out a link where users can submit their feedback. However, according to the company, the link will disable once they’ve received enough feedback.

OnePlus 3 was been discontinued in the US and European markets, after the company launched its second 2016 flagship – OnePlus 3T. However, the smartphone has not been discontinued in India and is selling on Amazon for Rs 27,999. The Nougat update is indicative the company has not forgotten its OnePlus 3 users.

OnePlus announced OnePlus 3T, only four months after it unveiled OnePlus 3. OnePlus 3T looks exactly liked OnePlus 3 in terms of design and display but comes with a better processor, front camera and battery. OnePlus 3T starts at Rs 29,999 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 34,999 for the 128GB version.

