OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android O update, announces OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has tweeted that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones will receive Google’s latest Android O.

Lau didn’t mention any update timeline, but one can guess that it’ll only be after Google makes the Android O available for smartphone makers. As of now, Android O is still in its beta stage.

The tweet from Pete Lau reads, “A lot of you have been asking, so I’m proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T.”

A lot of you have been asking, so I’m proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017

While OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users can still be assured of the Android O update, unfortunately for OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X, there is no information from the company as to whether or not these will also get updated. Both devices were launched in 2015. While the OnePlus X was a mid-range phone series, which company later axed for flagship phones, the OnePlus 2 was company’s flagship, about which users have always complained of not getting enough support and updates from OnePlus. Last time around too, OnePlus only rolled out an incremental OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 2 smartphone.

Last week only, OnePlus had announced that OnePlus 3T will be out of production and get discontinued globally. However, in its blogpost, OnePlus also mentioned that it will continue to bring software updates and support for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Also, in India, OnePlus 3T will continue to sell.

Meanwhile, OnePlus seems to be ready with the next flagship OnePlus 5. It promised to launch in summer, and earlier on Wednesday company started conducting an online poll for users to select the design of retail box that they would like to see when it launches.

