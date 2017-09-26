OnePlus 3, 3T start receiving OxygenOS 4.5.0 update, brings several OnePlus 5 features

OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T won’t be receiving any Android version update after Android Oreo. OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T won’t be receiving any Android version update after Android Oreo.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones have started receiving OxygenOS 4.5.0 (7.1.1) over the air (OTA) update. It brings with support for OnePlus 5 features such as lift up display, Gaming Do Not Disturb, network speed in status bar, and OnePlus Slate font. The Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode allows users to play games on phone without being disturbed by notifications. Other features include low priority notification, redesigned Dash Charge animation as well as system stability and battery improvements.

Additionally, OnePlus has added ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpapers, and has redesigned calling UI as well as photo editor in Gallery. Plus, secure box has been added in the File Manager. The OTA update is incremental, and will start rolling out to a small percentage of users initially. OnePlus will begin a broader rollout in a few days. Meanwhile, the Chinese technology company has asked for feedback from users who were on previous versions for OnePlus 3 and 3T.

OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T won’t be receiving any Android version update after Android Oreo. The company will start moving its Open Beta Program from OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to OnePlus 5 after the release of Android O for the two smartphones. Currently, OnePlus releases Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T approximately once every month.

Though OnePlus 3T has been discontinued globally, the smartphone will keep selling in India. OnePlus, in a blog post said that it will continue to bring software updates and support for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd