OnePlus 3, 3T start receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.3 update

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.3 (7.1.1) over-the-air (OTA) for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The update brings with it an upgraded Android 7.1.1 experience for users along with a couple of other features. With the update, OnePlus has added expanded screenshots features and blur reduction while taking pictures of moving objects. Improvements in video stability when recording, Wi-FI connectivity as well as Bluetooth connectivity have been added as well.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS 4.1.3 (7.1.1) OTA is incremental. This means it will be only be rolled out for a small percentage of users initially, followed by a broader rollout in a few days. Other issues that have been fixed include Instagram swiping bug, hardware buttons malfunction bug and general bug fixes. The update also increases system stability. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users can manually check for the update in the Settings Menu.

OnePlus officially started rolling out Oxygen OS 4.0 with Android Nougat OTA update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones in January. OnePlus is also doing a survey on user experience for the OxygenOS in order to make it better. “For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 3, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas,” said Tony L., OxygenOS PM, OnePlus.

OnePlus has launched limited edition ‘Midnight Black’ colour option for OnePlus 3T in India. According to OnePlus, the company tested more than 30 color iterations to get the “all-black aluminum unibody design”.

