OnePlus 3, 3T start receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.0 update

OnePlus has started to roll out Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.1.0 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The update brings with it several new features including Google security patch to March 1. With the upgrade, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T now support expanded screenshots. It improves on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and brings general bug fixes.

The update brings several camera app improvements as well. For starters, there’s blur reduction that will allow users to take better pictures of moving objects along with video stability when recording.

OnePlus will roll out the over the air (OTA) update to everyone gradually, starting with a small percentage of users. The broader rollout will begin in a few days. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users can manually check for the update in the Settings Menu.

OnePlus earlier rolled out OxygenOS 4.0.3 OTA update for OnePlus 3T smartphone users last month. The update adds supports for WiFi IPv6 support toggle. IPv6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP) system, and an upgrade over the IPv4 protocol. The update brings optimised ‘Smart WiFi Switcher’ mode as well. In this mode, if the WiFi connectivity is poor, then the device will automatically switch to the cellular data connection.

OnePlus is also doing a survey on its user interface and user experience for the OxygenOS in order to make it better. “For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 3T, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas,” said Tony L., OxygenOS PM, OnePlus.

