OnePlus 2 won’t receive Android 7.0 Nougat update, confirms OnePlus

OnePlus has confirmed that its old flagship OnePlus 2 won’t be getting Android 7.0 Nougat update. The phone was launched in 2015 and OnePlus promised in the past to update its devices for at least 24 months after release. Last time around too, OnePlus only rolled out an incremental OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 2 smartphone. But now it seems that there will be no more updates hereafter.

In an interview with Android Authority, OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that Android Nougat isn’t new now and company is happy with what they are doing with software, so it won’t be pushing official Nougat update to the OnePlus 2. When asked why, OnePlus told Android Authority that “when we built the OnePlus 2 we didn’t have the software infrastructure team in place we do now.”

According to the report, OnePlus said that “customer service has been telling customers this for a little while” and that “we’re happy about what we’re doing with software. We already confirmed Android O will come for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. So [no Nougat for the OnePlus 2] isn’t new and we think people were aware of it.”

To remind you, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones will receive Google’s latest Android O. Of course, there is no update timeline as of now, but one can guess that it’ll only be after Google makes the Android O available for smartphone makers. As of now, Android O is still in its beta stage.

