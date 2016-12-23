OnePlus 2 gets VoLTE support with latest OxygenOS 3.5.5 update

OnePlus has promised Android Nougat update for the OnePlus 2 OnePlus has promised Android Nougat update for the OnePlus 2

OnePlus has finally brought VoLTE support for its 2015 flagship, the OnePlus 2. The latest OxygenOS 3.5.5 build based on Marshmallow brings a host of new features, but the Nougat update that for promised for the OnePlus 2 is still no where to be found. The update will be rolling out in a phased manner, and will be reaching a small number of users initially – with a broader roll out coming soon.

OnePlus staff member, in the company’s online forum talks about the new VoLTE support for the OnePlus 2, which will be restricted to select carriers for the moment. The company hasn’t mentioned the names of the carriers however. Among other things, the update brings minor redesigning and updates to the current OS build. New features added include Battery Saving Mode, Gaming Mode, App Lock, and new Alert Slider options.

OxygenOS 3.5.5 also brings a redesign to the volume adjustment bar, shelf optimisations, updates Clock app UI, brings updated Android Security Patch and increases System Stability with general bug fixes.

For those who plan to update to the new OS build, a word of caution. OnePlus has said that your existing Clock, Calculator and Messages will be replaced by stock OnePlus apps, if you haven’t updated the corresponding Google apps, but can be downloaded again from the Play Store later. Many of the phone settings will be restored to default after upgrade, for instance device name, ring tones, accent colours and status bar battery indication will all be reverted to default settings.

After updating to 3.5.5, basic functions like WiFi connectivity, Network and Fingerprint might be affected if users goes back to 3.1.0. Users will have to use a special 3.1.0 downgrading version and flashing tool that will wipe all data from the phone.

