OnePlus 2 gets 4G VoLTE issue fix with OxygenOS 3.5.9 update

OnePlus 2 is getting OxygenOS 3.5.9 OTA update OnePlus 2 is getting OxygenOS 3.5.9 OTA update

OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 3.5.9 update for the OnePlus 2 smartphones. The update is essentially a fix for 4G VoLTE issue that users have been complaining since December.

OnePlus had rolled out OxygenOS 3.5.5 update in December last year bringing 4G VoLTE support for its 2015 flagship, the OnePlus 2. After which the OnePlus 2 users started complaining about 4G network option disappearing at times. The company did try to fix the issue with last OxygenOS 3.5.8 update in March, but unfortunately, it didn’t work.

Now the OxygenOS 3.5.9 update is rolling out over-the-air. If you own OnePlus 2 and still haven’t received a push notification for the update yet, then you might need to wait for some time as the update is rolling out gradually or you check for the update manually by going to phone’s Settings > About Phone > System Update.

The latest OxygenOS 3.5.9 build is also based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 2 won’t receive Android 7.0 Nougat update. The smartphone was launched in 2015 and although OnePlus had announced to update its devices for at least 24 months, unfortunately for OnePlus 2 it didn’t keep its promise.

Last month, OnePlus CEO had said that “when we built the OnePlus 2 we didn’t have the software infrastructure team in place we do now” and Android Nougat isn’t new, so we [OnePlus] are happy with what we are doing with software, so it won’t be pushing official Nougat update to the OnePlus 2.

Recently, OnePlus also pushed an update fixing Wi-Fi issue in the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5 4.5.5 OTA update listed out the set of improvements including Wi-Fi connectivity, voice calling, and video recording. OnePlus 5 went on sale in India on June 27, and so far, the company has rolled out three updates for phone fixing various issues.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd