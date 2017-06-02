Nubia Z17 with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 launched: Price, full specifications

Nubia Z17 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, Quick Charge 4.0, and a dual rear camera setup has been launched in Beijing. Nubia Z17 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, Quick Charge 4.0, and a dual rear camera setup has been launched in Beijing.

Nubia Z17 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM and a dual rear camera setup has been launched by the company in Beijing. Nubia launched the new Z17 flagship at an event in Beijing, and has priced it at Yuan 3,999 ($588 or Rs 37,000 on conversion). Nubia Z17 will be available in the following colours: Blue, Black gold, black, solar gold, and flame red.

Nubia has also introduced a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version as well as 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage version of the nubia Z17. The 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Yuan 2799, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is Yuan 3,399.

Nubia Z17 comes with a glass and metal design. It has 5.5-inch full HD (1920×1080 pixels) LCD IPS display. The display is a bezel-less one from the sides, though it has bezels on the top and bottom. There’s also a round home button on the front with the red circle, which is traditional to nubia phones.

The phone runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Nubia Z17’s processor is clocked at 2.45Ghz The other highlight of the Nubia Z17 is the dual real camera. Nubia has added two lenses: 12MP and 23MP on the back, with 1.4um pixel size and f/1.8 aperture.

The company says nubia Z17 has a 1/2.55-inch flagship CMOS sensor, and comes with 0.03s ultra-fast focusing speed. There’s also AI technology and the NeoVision 7.0 image search engine for photos, and it has Bokeh effects as well It has 2X zoom-in mode, and allows for 3D photos along with macro shots, claims the company. The front camera of the Nubia Z17 is 16MP.

On the battery front, Nubia Z17 comes with a 3,200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ from Qualcomm. Nubia says the phone can hit 50 per cent battery charge within 20 minutes. Nubia Z17 also has the company’s nubia UI 5.0 system UI on top, and NeoSmart system, which is based on artificial intelligence to learn and predict a user’s behaviour.

Nubia has not yet confirmed if it will launch the Z17 in other market as well. Currently the Nubia Z17 is up for pre-order in China from the company’s official website.

