Nubia Z17 Mini with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant launched in India: Price, specifications

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has launched a limited edition Z17 Mini in India for Rs 21,499. ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has launched a limited edition Z17 Mini in India for Rs 21,499.

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has launched a limited edition Z17 Mini in India, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Priced at Rs 21,499, the smartphone will be made exclusively on Amazon India from September 15. The phone comes in a brand new Aurora Blue shade.

The limited Edition version of the Nubia Z17 Mini isn’t too different from the original Z17 Mini. It still has got a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Full HD display (1920 x 1020), however, there’s a slight change in the specifications. For instance, the limited edition variant of the Z17 Mini packs in a Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In contrast, the original model featured a Snapdragon 652 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion.

On the camera front, it features two 13MP shooters with a customized Sony full-light mono sensor and true color RGB sensor along with proprietary Neo-Vision 6 software. There’s a 16MP selfie camera in the front side of the phone. The phone is further backed by a 2950mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Nubia UI 4.0.

“We are grateful to our users and community in India for their affection and faith in Nubia products”, said Eric Hu, Country Head, Nubia India. The Z17 Mini received tremendous response and with the limited edition Nubia Z17 Mini, we are taking forward the legacy of great camera, great features and UI. We are confident that this product will further strengthen nubia’s name and value proposition in Indian market.”

Nubia has launched the Z17 Mini in India at a slightly higher price compared to the original Z17 Mini, which came at Rs 19,999. Though we’ve to admit, the new limited edition model isn’t bad at a price of Rs 21,499, given its improved specifications.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd