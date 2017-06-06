Nubia Z17 Mini launched in India at Rs 19,999: Key specs and features

Nubia Z17 Mini features a 5.2-inch In-Cell Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and pixel density of 424 ppi. Nubia Z17 Mini features a 5.2-inch In-Cell Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and pixel density of 424 ppi.

Nubia Z17 Mini with dual rear cameras has been launched in India at Rs 19,999. The smartphone will go on sale on June 12 on Amazon starting 12 PM. nubia Z17 Mini will be available in black gold colour option.

Z17 Mini features a 13MP Sony full-light Mono sensor, coupled with 13MP RGB sensor at the back. They come with company’s Neo-Vision 6 software package and f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera lens is protected with Sapphire glass coating. The front camera is 16MP with 80 degree wide angle, 5P lens, and f/2.0 aperture.

“Nubia is committed to setting new performance standards with every product and inspire creative expression of India’s next generation. We are committed to drive and deliver changes in mobile photography across the globe and in India, with Nubia Z17 Mini we are raising the bar high for a mobile phone camera and are confident that users across India will accept and appreciate the device,” Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said in a press statement.

Nubia Z17 Mini features a 5.2-inch In-Cell Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and pixel density of 424 ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8976 (652) Octa-Core 64 bits processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card).

Nubia Z17 Mini is backed by a non-removable 2950mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery, which is claimed to provide 2 days of backup. It runs nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. Sensors on the device include: Electronic compass, G-sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Gyro-sensor. nubia Z17 Mini supports 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi 5GHz and 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, and BDS.

