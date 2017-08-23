Nubia Z17 Mini with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage to launch soon in India

The super charged variant of the Nubia Z17 Mini will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The super charged variant of the Nubia Z17 Mini will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia will bring the a premium variant of the Z17 Mini to India, the company said. The super charged variant of the smartphone will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Nubia has not revealed when it plans to launch the device with improved internals in the Indian market.

Earlier this year, in June, Nubia launched the Z17 Mini in the India. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. In comparison, a new variant of the Z17 Mini features a slightly better Snapdragon 653 processor. The company has already confirmed the phone will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the rest of the specifications remain the same.

The main camera is a pair of 13-megapixel sensors (Monochrome + RBG) , along with an LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The front-camera is a 16-megapixel shooter, which can be used to take selfies and attend video calls. The device comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone features a 2950mAh battery and runs on Nubia 4.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Nubia says the high-end variant of the Z17 Mini will be made available in a new colour option -Aurora Blue. If the new model sees daylight in the coming days, expect the price cut to happen on the exciting model which was launched at a price of Rs 19,999. While we still don’t know the price of the new model, though it’s pretty clear this would come at a hefty price tag.

