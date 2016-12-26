Nubia Z11 vs OnePlus 3T: War of the mid-budget premium flagships

Nubia Z11 vs OnePlus 3T: Here’s how they stack up against each other in terms of design, performance etc. Nubia Z11 vs OnePlus 3T: Here’s how they stack up against each other in terms of design, performance etc.

India got its first bezel less smartphone when Nubia launched Z11 a few days ago. Nubia Z11 is easily one of the most stylish smartphones in the price-range thanks to its totally bezel-less and curved edge display. The smartphone is a premium offering from the company priced at Rs 29,999. The pricing and specifications puts Nubia Z11 as one of the direct competitors to OnePlus 3T, which was launched at Rs 29,999. Both OnePlus 3T and Nubia Z11 offer a top-notch performance and a premium design.

OnePlus 3T and Nubia Z11 are almost identical in terms of specifications, except for the battery and processor and front camera. OnePlus 3T comes with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor as opposed to the Snapdragon 820 in Nubia Z11. Both sport a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with a fingerprint sensor as well.

The RAM in both the devices is 6GB coupled with 64GB internal storage. However, OnePlus 3T also offers a higher storage version (128GB) at Rs 34,999. OnePlus 3T and Nubia Z11 pack a 16MP rear camera. The front camera on the Z11 is 8MP, while OnePlus has bumped up the same to 16MP in the 3T as compared to its earlier flagship OnePlus 3.

OnePlus 3T has a 3,400 mAh battery while the Z11 packs a 3,000 mAh battery. We’ve reviewed both the smartphones and here’s how they stack up against each other in terms of design, performance etc:

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T is company’s second flagship of 2016. The Chinese technology start-up has improved the front camera, battery and most importantly – the processor in OnePlus 3T – as compared to OnePlus 3. OnePlus 3T comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor clocked at 2.35Ghz coupled with 6GB RAM. In our review, we said gaming and multi-tasking is not an issue on this phone. Apps open quickly, and running games like Asphalt 8 all works well. Antutu puts OnePlus 3T in top four smartphones, which is impressive.

OnePlus 3T has an excellent battery life as well, which easily lasts for more than a day. Plus, the Dash Charge technology gets the battery levels up quickly. The rear camera on the OnePlus 3T is 16MP with the Sony IMX 298 Sensor. It has a Sapphire crystal lens cover. In our review, we called it one of the best rear cameras you’ll get for under Rs 35,000 mark.

OnePlus 3T has a meta unibody design and looks exactly like OnePlus 3. It features a a 5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 401 ppi pixel density. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 cover for protection against scratches. OnePlus 3T has USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, dual-nano SIM slot and 3.5 mm headphone jack. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone in India.

Nubia Z11

The highlight of Nubia Z11 is its bezel less design. In our review, we noted the Z11 is one of the most stylish phones at least in this price range. This has a true bezel-less 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) screen that does not end or offer any edges. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 820 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 200GB). On the performance front, this is a top-shelf device. In our review, we observed the phone manages to stay very cool, no matter how many apps you run on it.

The rear camera in Nubia Z11 is another standout feature of the phone. It is the same on the Z11 too which offers a really fast clicker that churns out crisp images. Nubia Z11 features a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS and dual-LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.4 aperture and 80 degree wide-angle. Nubia Z11 supports USB on the go and comes with a 3,000 mAh battery. It has a USB Type-C port.

Which one should you buy?

OnePlus 3T and Nubia Z11 are quite similar to each other in terms of specifications. Both the smartphones cost Rs 29,999 for the 6GB variant and performance is not an issue with either. However, do note the OnePlus 3T comes with the latest Snapdragon 821 processor and a bigger 3,400 mAh battery.

Nubia Z11, on the other hand, scores on style quotient thanks to its bezel less screen. But Nubia is still a newer brand. If you really want that extra style quotient, go for the Z11 otherwise OnePlus 3T is one of the best options.

