Nubia Z11 Mini S with 23MP camera launched at Rs 16,999; Amazon sale starts March 21

Nubia Z11 Mini S is backed by a non-removable 3000mAh battery. It comes with support for company’s NeoPower energy saving algorithm Nubia Z11 Mini S is backed by a non-removable 3000mAh battery. It comes with support for company’s NeoPower energy saving algorithm

Nubia has announced its Z11 Mini S smartphone with a focus on camera. Nubia Z11 Mini S packs a 23MP rear camera coupled with a 13MP front shooter. The device is priced at Rs 16,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon starting March 21 at 4 PM. “nubia is a metronome when it comes to pushing user experience. The Z11 Mini S will lead the way in camera phone(s). We have been meticulous in building this device and it is tailored to meet the modern user’s requirements,” Dheeraj Kukreja, Marketing Director, nubia India, said.

The rear camera sensor in Nubia Z11 Mini S comes with SONY IMX318 Exmor RS, PDAF+Contrast Focus, Sapphire Protective Lens, 6-piece Motor Drive Lens and ƒ2.0 aperture. Nubia has added NeoVision 6.0 that can capture high quality photos as well as 1080p high definition video. It is equipped with 0.1s rapid focus. The front camera comes with SONY IMX258 CMOS, 5 piece lens, ƒ2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide angle and skin-retouching feature.

Nubia Z11 Mini S features a 5.2-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The pixel density is 424ppi with a brightness of 450 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Nubia Z11 Mini S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz with Adreno 506 GPU. The Z11 Mini S packs 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card).

Nubia Z11 Mini S is backed by a non-removable 3000mAh battery. It comes with support for company’s NeoPower energy saving algorithm. The fingerprint sensor comes with support for unlocking, screenshot and pictures. Nubia Z11 Mini S is weighs 158 grams and is 7.6 mm thin. It will be available in in Khaki Grey and Moon Gold colour variants. This is a dual SIM device that supports TD-LTE and FDD-LTE networks. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless networks, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and GLONASS. Sensors on the device include Electronic compass, G-sensor, Light sensor, Gyro-sensor and Proximity sensor.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd