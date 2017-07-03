Nubia N2 with 5000mAh battery listed on Amazon, likely to launch in India on July 5

Nubia N2 will be a mid-end phone, featuring a 5.5-inch HD display and a 5,000mAh battery. Nubia N2 will be a mid-end phone, featuring a 5.5-inch HD display and a 5,000mAh battery.

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia will launch a new smartphone in India on July 5. The smartphone will likely to be the N2, which appears to be a mid-end device. While the company is yet to launch the phone in India, Nubia N2 has already been listed on Amazon.in. The listing has accidentally revealed the specifications of the device, but the Nubia N2’s price remains a mystery.

That’s not surprising, though. Nubia has started to tease the phone on its social media channels. Nubia India has recently posted a tweet without revealing the phone’s name. In its tweet, the company said: ” A camera built to capture beauty in the blink of an eye. Launching on 5th July”. The teaser could hint at the imminent release of Nubia N2.

Nubia N2 is a successor to the Nubia N1, which was released in India at a price of Rs 11,999. Nubia N2 features a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor. It has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The phone packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for memory expansion.

Nubia N2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and you’re getting the company’s proprietary Nubia 4.0 UI. A 13-megapixel shooter can be found on the rear, while there’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies.

A camera built to capture beauty in the blink of an eye. Launching on 5th July. #ComingSoon #BiggestJustGotSharper #nubiaIndia pic.twitter.com/7gDeWtG2R5 — nubia India (@nubia_India) July 3, 2017

Hopefully the company will launch the smartphone in India on July 5, but we had to guess its price, Nubia N2 might cost in the vicinity of Rs 12,000.

