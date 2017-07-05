Nubia N2 with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Nubia N2 is an upgraded version of N1, which was launched in India last year. Nubia N2 is an upgraded version of N1, which was launched in India last year.

ZTE sub-brand Nubia has announced the availability of the N2 smartphone in India. Nubia plans to sell the smartphone exclusively via Amazon.in starting today. At Rs 15,999, Nubia N2 will directly compete with the likes of Moto G5 Plus, Asus ZenFone 3 and Honor 6X.

Nubia N2 is a successor to the Nubia N1, which was launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999. So the Nubia N2 comes at a slightly higher price. The latest phone sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Surprisingly, Nubia N2 doesn’t come with a Full HD resolution.

The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Plus, the internal storage can be expandable up to 128GB via a microSD. Nubia N2 features a 5,000mAh battery, which should last a day or two depending upon your usage.

On the imaging front, Nubia N2 comes with a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone runs the company’s Nubia 4.0 UI based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone is made from aerospace-grade aluminum, and measures 7.9mm in terms of thickness.

“Big battery, steady performance and great camera have been universal themes around which our customers have sought improvisation from us. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Nubia N2. With proprietary Neo Power technology, and 5000 mAh battery, this device lasts 3 days on a single charge”, said Eric Hu, Country Head, Nubia India.

Like other Chinese smartphones players, Nubia has increased its focus on the Indian market. Last month, Nubia launched the Z17 Mini in India at a price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 652 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 2950mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd