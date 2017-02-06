Nubia N1 with 64GB storage launched, Amazon sale on February 8

Nubia N1 costs Rs 12,499 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, sale for which begin February 8 at 12 noon. Nubia N1 costs Rs 12,499 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, sale for which begin February 8 at 12 noon.

Nubia has announced the launch of its updated N1 smartphone in black and gold colour options. The company has bumped up the internal storage in the new N1 to 64GB. Nubia N1 costs Rs 12,499 and will be exclusively available on Amazon, sale for which begin February 8 at 12 noon. “Keeping in mind our consumers need the new nubia N1 has 64GB internal memory. A phone is part of our personality and the new nubia N1 in Black and Gold encapsulates beauty elegance and a refined style,” Eric Hu, Country Manager nubia India said.

Nubia N1 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display. It is powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 processor with 3GB RAM. The internal memory is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Nubia N1 with 32GB internal storage costs Rs 11,999. Nubia N1 runs Android 6.0 with nubia 4.0 UI on top. It has a fingerprint scanner as well. This is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G, VoLTE support in India.

Nubia N1 features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, autofocus and LED flash. The front camera is also 13MP. The USP of the smartphone is its big 5,000 mAh battery, which offers 1.9 days usage for heavy users and about 3 days for normal users. It comes with Smart Power-saving technology that allows to save power in games, navigation, social communication and browser. There’s screen power-saving technology to save on juice as well.

Read: Nubia N1 first impressions: A big battery sure, but can it beat the competition?

In our first impressions we said the N1 seems to be a good phone, but it will have a tough time standing out from the clutter. Nubia N1 has a unibody metal design, but the design is very much influenced by Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 3. We liked the large, 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display. The text appeared crisp and colours really popped out and this is a vivid screen.

