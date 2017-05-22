nubia N1 Lite launched in India at Rs 6,999: Key specifications and features

The nubia N1 Lite will be available in India for Rs. 6,999/- on Amazon.in beginning from May 22. The nubia N1 Lite will be available in India for Rs. 6,999/- on Amazon.in beginning from May 22.

nubia N1 Lite smartphone has been launched in India at Rs 6,999. The N1 Lite features a 5.5 inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels and 267 pixel density. The device is powered by 1.25 GHz Mediatek MTK 6737 quad core processor with Mali-T720. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 32 GB via a microSD. nubia N1 Lite will be available on Amazon beginning May 22.

nubia N1 Lite gets an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash, and 4P Precision Optical Lens. There’s a 5MP front camera, which comes with f/2.8 aperture, soft light flash and 3P lens. The front camera offers 84-degree field of view. nubia N1 Lite runs Android Marshmallow.

Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, “We are known for our camera technology across the globe and with N1 Lite we are offering category first front soft light flash and fingerprint scanner. The N1 Lite is dependable, tough, good looking and has performance power to be called an ideal companion.”

nubia N1 Lite packs a 3000mAh non-removable battery, claimed to offer up to 24 hours talktime. The smartphone supports two SIM cards. Sensors on nubia N1 Lite include: Compass, G-sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Hall. The dimensions of nubia N1 Lite are 153 x 77.5 x 8.4mm and it weighs around 171 grams. nubia N1 Lite features a fingerprint scanner at the back with an unlock time of 0.3 seconds.

