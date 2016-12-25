Nubia N1, Nubia Z11 on Amazon from today: All you need to know

Nubia Z11 features a 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) display which is totally ‘bezel-less’and a curved edge. Nubia Z11 features a 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) display which is totally ‘bezel-less’and a curved edge.

Nubia N1 and Nubia Z11 smartphones start selling on Amazon India from December 26, which is today. They will be available on the e-commerce website starting 12 noon. Nubia N1 is priced at Rs 11,999 while the Nubia Z11 comes at Rs 29,999. An IANS report quoted Eric Hu, Country Manager, nubia India who said, “We are excited to announce the availability of our newly-launched nubia Z11 and nubia N1 which offer a differentiated experience to our consumers for their active lifestyle and ready to mark a new chapter for nubia in India.”

Nubia N1 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display. It is powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

Nubia N1 features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, autofocus and LED flash. The front camera is also 13MP. The USP of the smartphone is its big 5,000 mAh battery. Nubia N1 runs Android 6.0 with nubia 4.0 UI on top. It has a fingerprint scanner as well. This is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G, VoLTE support in India.

Nubia Z11 is the more premium smartphone from the company. It features a 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) display which is totally ‘bezel-less’and a curved edge. It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable internal storage (up to 200GB). The smartphone supports USB on the go.

The rear camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS and dual-LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.4 aperture and 80 degree wide-angle. The battery on the Nubia Z11 is 3,000 mAh and it has a USB Type-C port.

Read: Nubia Z11 review: A worthy challenger for the OnePlus 3

In our review, we noted the bezel-less design of Nubia Z11 is certainly a conversation starter. The Z11 is a top-shelf device when it comes to performance. It has really good benchmark scores that put it in the range of the OnePlus 3 and above the ZUK Z2 Pro. he smartphone Z11 offers a really fast clicker that churns out crisp images.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd