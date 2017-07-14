nubia M2 now available for all on Amazon India at Rs 22,999: Key specifications and features

Nubia m2 smartphone, which was announced in India for Amazon prime members on July 10, is now available for everyone. The m2 is priced at Rs 22,999. Nubia m2 smartphone, which was announced in India for Amazon prime members on July 10, is now available for everyone. The m2 is priced at Rs 22,999.

Nubia m2 smartphone, which was announced in India for Amazon prime members on July 10, is now available for everyone. The m2 is priced at Rs 22,999 and was initially available on Amazon Prime Day starting 6 PM on July 10 till midnight of July 11. “We are delighted with the response to nubia M2 on Amazon prime day. The device is now available for everyone on amazon and we are confident that it will continue to build upon the legacy of nubia devices as “The mobile photography expert.” Dheeraj Kukreja, Marketing Director, nubia said.

Nubia m2 features a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 401 ppi. The smartphone will be available in Black Gold and Champagne Gold colour options. The highlight of the smartphone is its dual rear camera (13MP+13MP), one of which is Monochrome lens, while another is RGB. The rear camera comes with f/2.2 aperture and company’s NeoVision 6.5 technology. The company has used Sapphire glass coating on the lenses. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens.

Nubia m2 sports a metal unibody design, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone has round edges, and features dual-diamond cut metal frame. The m2 is powered by 64-bit Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor clocked at 2.0GHz with Adreno 506 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. The smartphone supports 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card.

Nubia m2 is backed by a 3630mAh lithium-ion polymer non-removable battery. It runs nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The m2 supports 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi with support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS, and BDS. Sensors on the device include: Electronic compass, G-sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-sensor, and Hall sensor. Nubia m2 measures 154.5 x 75.9 x 7.0 mm, and weighs 168 grams.

