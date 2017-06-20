Nubia M2 Play with Snapdragon 435 SoC, 3GB RAM, Android 7.0 launched

Nubia M2 Play will come in black and gold colour options Nubia M2 Play will come in black and gold colour options

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has unveiled another variant of it’s M2 smartphone dubbed the Nubia M2 Play through its website. The same global Nubia M2 Play variant will soon launch in India as well.

In terms of specifications, the Nubia M2 Play boasts of a 5.5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) LCD display with 274ppi pixel density. Inside, it packs an octa-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940) SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. It is backed by 3GB of RAM. The internal storage is 32GB and features a microSD card expansion slot (up to 128GB). The dual-SIM (Hybrid) M2 Play supports 4G VoLTE on both slots.

The Nubia M2 Play runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Nubia UI 5.0 skinned on top. It features a 13-megapixel f/2.2 Sony CMOS sensor camera with hybrid autofocus and NeoVision 6.0. The front camera is a 5-megapixel 84-degree wide-angle shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The M2 Play is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The design of Nubia M2 Play is more or less similar to the Nubia M2 and M2 Lite. It also features a Home Button with signature Nubia red circular icon and integrated fingerprint scanner. It features Proximity sensor, G-sensor and ambient-light sensor

Last month in India, the company has launched Nubia M2 Lite. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999, and can be purchased exclusively from Amazon India. It comes in 4GB RAM and 32GB storage option with MediaTek’s Helio P10 chipset. The biggest highlight of the phone is its front 16MP camera.

Coming back to Nubia M2 Play, the smartphone will be available in two colour options – Black and Gold, but the pricing and availability information is not yet disclosed.

