Nubia M2 Play with 5.5-inch display, 13MP rear camera launched at Rs 8,999

Nubia M2 Play smartphone has been launched in India at Rs 8,999. The M2 Play will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting September 8 at 12 PM. Nubia M2 Play ships with the new Nubia UI 5.0 OS with Android Nougat. Nubia M2 Play gets a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution 1280 x 720 pixels. It sports a metal body with 2.5D curved glass deign on the front. M2 Play is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The smartphone features 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Nubia M2 Play is backed by a 3000 mAh battery. The smartphone features company’s Neo Power 2.5 technology that helps in battery optimisation. There’s a 13MP rear camera comes with flash, f/2.2 aperture, and auto focus. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The front camera is a 5MP Sony CMOS lens, with flash, f/2.4 aperture, and 0.1s hybrid focus. Other features include clone camera 2.0, macro camera 2.0 and DNG camera 2.0.

Nubia M2 Play is 7.9 mm thin, and it comes with DTS surround sound. The fingerprint scanner in M2 Play is claimed to unlock the device in 0.15 seconds. The new nubia UI 5.0 offers revamped icons, and intelligent colour reflection of fonts that lets users adjust their display according to wallpaper. The desktop now shows previews of unread information and there is a floating window reminder as well as optimised running of applications.

Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, “We have been witnessing a lot of traction for our products and enquiries coming from segment of users who are either first time buyers altogether or migrating from feature phones. In M2 Play we have integrated everything design, screen, battery and technology, over and above a great camera to make it a compelling proposition. We are confident that the nubia M2 Play will meet the expectations of our users and deliver quality that nubia is known for.”

