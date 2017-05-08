Nubia M2 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Priced at Rs 13,999, Nubia M2 Lite will go head-to-head with Honor 6X, Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and CoolPad Cool 1. Priced at Rs 13,999, Nubia M2 Lite will go head-to-head with Honor 6X, Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and CoolPad Cool 1.

Nubia M2 Lite smartphone has been launched in India, and the phone will be an Amazon exclusive like other devices from the company. The Nubia M2 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999, and the sale for this phone will start on May 9, 2017 at 12:00 PM. The highlight of the Nubia M2 Lite is the sleek 7.5 mm thick body, and 16MP front camera.

In terms of specifications, M2 Lite features a 5.5 inch display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.On the camera front, the M2 Lite gets a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter with f/2.2 aperture and NeoVision 6 camera technology.

“M2 Lite is a product inspired by such youngsters who are creating a mark in society. We have created a product that looks stylish, matches the aspiration levels and performs superlatively. Be yourself is not just a tagline we believe in it and with the M2 Lite our customers can capture moments that our true to their style”, said Eric Hu, Country Head, Nubia India, said in a statement.

The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. The M2 Lite runs the company’s Nubia 4.0 UI, based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Priced at Rs 13,999, Nubia M2 Lite will go head-to-head with Honor 6X, Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and CoolPad Cool 1. All these smartphones are priced under Rs. 15,000, meaning they fall under the mid-range category.

