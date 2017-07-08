Nubia m2 to be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Day at Rs 22,999

Nubia m2 smartphone will be available at Rs 22,999 exclusively to Amazon Prime customers on Prime Day. m2 can be bought in two colour options – Black Gold and Champagne Gold. Nubia m2 smartphone will be available at Rs 22,999 exclusively to Amazon Prime customers on Prime Day. m2 can be bought in two colour options – Black Gold and Champagne Gold.

Nubia m2 smartphone will be available at Rs 22,999 exclusively to Amazon Prime customers on Prime Day. m2 will be up for grabs starting 6 PM on July 10 till midnight of July 11. “We are delighted to partner with Amazon and bring this device exclusively to Amazon Prime users in India,” said Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India, in a statement to IANS. Nubia m2 can be bought in two colour options – Black Gold and Champagne Gold.

Nubia m2 is sports dual rear camera setup, which is also the highlight of the smartphone. It gets a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 401 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Nubia m2 is powered by 64-bit Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. There’s Adreno 506 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. m2 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card.

Nubia m2 runs nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow. The smartphone features 13MP (Monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras with f/2.2 aperture and company’s NeoVision 6.5 technology. There’s Sapphire glass coating on the lenses. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens.

Nubia m2 is backed by a 3630mAh lithium-ion polymer non-removable battery. Connectivity options include: 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi with support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS, and BDS. m2 packs Electronic compass, G-sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-sensor, and Hall sensor. It measures 154.5 x 75.9 x 7.0 mm, and weighs 168 grams.

In India, Amazon Prime Day will take place from 6 PM on July 10. Prime Day will be conducted for 30 hours, instead of the usual 24 hours. Amazon Prime members will get exclusive access to over 30 new launches from top brands. Amazon is offering cashback to its Prime members who shop via Amazon Pay balance. Other deals include assured offers worth Rs 1100 from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow and Swiggy.com.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd