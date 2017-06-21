Now alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 prototype with dual rear camera leaks online

Samsung Galaxy S8 is now rumoured to have a dual-rear camera setup Samsung Galaxy S8 is now rumoured to have a dual-rear camera setup

Since the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, there were rumours of Samsung secretly making a dual-camera setup equipped Galaxy S8 as well. Few reports claimed that it isn’t the Galaxy S8 and is rather Galaxy Note 8.

However, a new prototype images have been leaked online claiming it to be Samsung Galaxy S8 with a dual camera setup. According to Android Headlines report, Samsung might be seriously considering implementing dual-camera setup into its latest pair of Android flagships Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The newly leaked alleged prototype images can be seen sporting a vertically stacked dual-rear camera, just like it is rumoured for upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Samsung’s design language for Galaxy or Note series have been almost identical, so one cannot guess if its a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8. Although the source of these images speculates Samsung might be preparing a revision of its new flagship lineup with dual rear camera setup, and it doesn’t seem credible. The unit also lacks a fingerprint scanner, which again is rumoured for Galaxy Note 8 that it’ll have an optical sensor embedded into its display panel.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 prototype with dual-rear camera and no fingerprint scanner (Image credit: Android Headlines) Alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 prototype with dual-rear camera and no fingerprint scanner (Image credit: Android Headlines)

To note, Samsung’s next major release is the anticipated Galaxy Note flagship device, Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The leaks around the device has already been doing round over the web suggesting a similar design as the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but without a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel and a vertically stacked dual-rear camera.

Rumours suggest that the South Korean giant likely won’t launch the Galaxy Note 8 until late August or early September. Apparently, Samsung plans to hold a launch event in New York City for on August 26. To remember, Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 7 last year around same time on August 19, but it didn’t go well for the company.

