Nokia X6 global variant may launch, Nokia X5 and X7 could follow soon

Nokia X6 might launch in a global variant, even though initially the company said the phone will remain China exclusive. Speculation about a Nokia X6 variant has grown after HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas sent out a Twitter poll over the phone’s global rollout.

Sarvikas’ Twitter account had a poll set out from early this morning, that recently ended. The tweet read ‘Getting a lot of traffic on this, so let’s ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too?’ The poll has two options, ‘Yes, awesome idea’ and ‘No, don’t do it’. According to the poll results, 92 per cent of the 8,527 Nokia fans who voted want to see the Nokia X6 outside China. Still there’s no official confirmation from the company that Nokia X6 will launch globally.

Meanwhile, NokiaPowerUser spotted a Nokia phone with model number TA-1103 receive Bluetooth certification. They claim that it could be the global Nokia X6 variant. Another report from them also shows that HMD Global is planning on launching the Nokia X5 and Nokia X7. This was confirmed to them through sources, though no specifications were revealed. It is expected that these X series phones could also share features with the Nokia X6, but the X5 and X7 will be global phones.

In terms of specifications, Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. This is the first Nokia branded phone with notch on the display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. The 4GB RAM option comes with 32GB/64GB storage, while the 6GB variant only supports 64GB memory. All variants provide expandable support upto 256GB. Nokia X6 is backed by a 3060mAh battery, with charging through a type-C USB port. It comes with a 16MP + 5MP dual-rear camera, as well as a 16MP front camera.

While the 4GB RAM/32GB Nokia 6 is worth Yuan 1299, which would be Rs 13,800, the 4GB RAM+64GB variant will cost Yuan 1499, that nearly equals Rs 15,900. Also, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version will cost Yuan 1699, which is nearly Rs 18,100. It is available in white, blue and black colour options.

