Nokia X6 specifications, price leaked ahead of May 16 launch in China

Nokia X6 will launch in China on May 16, and now price and specifications of the phone have leaked. (An earlier leaked image of Nokia X6) Nokia X6 will launch in China on May 16, and now price and specifications of the phone have leaked. (An earlier leaked image of Nokia X6)

Nokia X6 is a new smartphone from HMD Global which will launch in China on May 16. While live images of the Nokia X6 and posters about the launch have already been revealed online, latest leaks have indicated the China price as well as the benchmark scores for the upcoming Nokia smartphone. The highlight of the Nokia X6 will be the display with a notch on the front, if one goes by the images and posters shared online.

According to GSMArena, Nokia X6 prices were leaked on China’s Weibo, which indicate this will be a mid-range smartphone. The Nokia X6 will retail at Yuan 1499, which is around Rs 15,000 for the phone. This would make it cheaper than the Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 7 plus smartphone, which the company launched recently in the Indian market. Another set of leaks on the GeekBench website revealed the performance scores for the upcoming Nokia X6 smartphone. The GeekBench page revealed that the Nokia X6 will run Android 8.1.0 Oreo and it will be powered by the SDM636, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Coming to the scores, it has Nokia X6 got 1332 in the single-core testing, which puts it ahead of the Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone. The RAM listed on the GeekBench listing is 5723 MB, which would indicate 6GB RAM. However, according to leaks Nokia X6 will come in 3GB/4GB RAM specifications as well, though there have been talks of a 6GB RAM version. It will also feature a bigger 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. According to earlier leaks, Nokia X6 will launch in two variants with two different processors: Snapdragon 636 processor and the MediaTek P60.

The Snapdragon 636 processor version could be more expensive at a price of Yuan 1799, according to another report from NokiaPowerUser with 6GB RAM. This is what the GeekBench score also indicates. Earlier NokiaPowerUser had shared a screenshot of the company announcing the Nokia X6’s upcoming launch for May 16 in Beijing, China.

Where the notch and name of the phone is concerned, Twitter user Evan Blass, who runs @evleaks had tweeted that the phone will be called Nokia X6. He wrote on Twitter,” iPhone | X + OnePlus | 6 Nokia | X6,” thus hinting the Nokia X6 will sport a notch like design. This will be the first Nokia phone with such a display. The smartphone will also feature dual-rear cameras at the back.

