Nokia X6 to launch in China on May 16, confirms company on Weibo

Nokia X6 or Nokia X as it is also being called, will official launch in China on May 16. This was confirmed in a company post on Weibo. Nokia X6 or Nokia X as it is also being called, will official launch in China on May 16. This was confirmed in a company post on Weibo.

Nokia X or the Nokia X6 as it is being called, will launch in China on May 16, according to an official Weibo post shared by the Nokia Mobile account. This is the same day as the OnePlus 6 launches globally in London, though the official China event will take place on May 17. OnePlus 6 is launching in India on May 17. Coming to the Nokia X or the Nokia X6, the interesting design change is that this one has a notch on the front, like the iPhone X and yes, the upcoming OnePlus 6.

According to NokiaPowerUser, which shared a screenshot of the image post, the Nokia X’s upcoming launch is confirmed for May 16. The Weibo post also includes a picture of the phone, which confirms the notch design on the front. The post reads, (based on Google Translate) “# Sanlitun Box see # long-awaited, and finally see you in Sanlitun. Mixed with a familiar face, causing you to deepen your interest in understanding? May 16, wait and see.” Sanlitun is a district in Beijing.

The existence of the Nokia X6 or the Nokia X was already confirmed thanks to the leaks of several live images, posters announcing the phone and press renders. The phone has also been spotted on China’s 3C certification website. Live leaked images have shown that the phone will have a notch on the front, along with a dual rear camera at the back. Like with the new Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 Plus, the smartphone will have a dual-tone design with contrasting trimmings on the side.

Based on the leaks, Nokia X/Nokia X6 will feature a 5.8-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a full HD+ resolution. The phone will launch in two variants with two different processors: Snapdragon 636 processor and the MediaTek P60 be offered. The Snapdragon 636 processor version will cost Yuan 1799, according to NokiaPowerUser and will sport 6GB RAM on board. The Mediatek variant will cost Yuan 1599 and come with 4GB RAM on board.

Also read: Nokia X6 to feature iPhone X-like notch, dual-rear cameras

Earlier Evan Blass, who runs @evleaks on Twitter and is known for accurate leaks around smartphones, had tweeted that the phone will be called Nokia X6. Blass had tweeted, ” iPhone | X + OnePlus | 6 Nokia | X6.” Nokia X posters were also spotted in malls in China, showing two Nokia phones crossed together to form an X.

Read more: ‘Notch is an interesting phenomenon,’ says HMD Global CMO Pekka

Based on the leaked design, the Nokia X6 will likely sport a metal unibody, which is common to HMD Global’s new Nokia phones, and will also have a fingerprint scanner at the back. The notch on the front of the Nokia X/Nokia X6 will house the front camera. This will be the first Nokia branded smartphone to sport a notch on the front.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd