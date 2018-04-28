Nokia X6 live images leaked ahead of launch, reveal iPhone-X like notch on the front

Nokia X6 to launch in China soon: New live images and press renders leaked online. Nokia X6 to launch in China soon: New live images and press renders leaked online.

Nokia X6 will be HMD Global’s next phone launching in China. Now, press renders and live images of the Nokia X6 were leaked online suggesting a design where the phone could feature a notch on the front, similar to the Apple iPhone X. The Nokia X6’s press renders, which showed the notch were spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Earlier well-known tipster Evan Blass, who runs @evleaks on Twitter, had posted indicating the phone will be named Nokia X6 and called it a combination of iPhone X+ OnePlus 6. Again, this can be seen as another hint on the design of the Nokia X6 as being inspired by these two phones.

The leaked renders also show a back with a white and copper theme, which is similar to the Nokia 7 Plus, according to GSMArena, which has shared these press images. According to the leaked images, Nokia X6 features a notch at the top with the front camera sensor and audio input on it. The Nokia X6’s back looks like a replica of the Nokia 7 Plus. Nokia X6 design places the phone’s rear camera sensor at the centre with dual-LED flash right below. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back as well.

Meanwhile NokiaMob.Net, had also shared live images of the Nokia X6 smartphone. These images give a clear look at the phone, which appears to be already available in stores in China. Nokia X6 will feature a dual rear camera on the back. It also appears based on the live images that the phone has a glass back, and not a metal chassis. Again the upcoming OnePlus 6 will also sport a glass back. Previously, the Nokia X6 was spotted on China’s TENAA and 3C certification websites.

Among its expected specifications, Nokia’s X6 will feature a 5.8-inch display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. This phone could ship in two variants: one being powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM, as well as a Snapdragon 636 variant to feature 6GB RAM. Nokia X6 will also adhere to Google’s Android One program, according to leaks.

The launch of Nokia X6 comes weeks after HMD Global introduced its new phones in the Indian market. The Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco were introduced for India. Interestingly at the sidelines of the new launch, HMD Global’s Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing officer Pekka Rantala admitted in an interview with indianexpress.com that the notch design is an interesting element to add to the smartphone. “Some people may like the notch and some may not like it. We don’t have a phone with the notch, but it is one interesting phenomenon in the market,” Pekka had told us. So is HMD Global getting ready to launch its first ‘notch’ ready phone with Nokia X6? We will have to wait and see.

