Nokia X6 launched in China with 19:9 display, notch and dual-rear cameras: Here are details

Nokia X6 smartphone has been officially launched in China with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top. The company had earlier shared teasers of the upcoming smartphone, which comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, though there are three RAM/storage combinations. Nokia X6 launches on the same day as the OnePlus 6, though the phone is limited to China for now. HMD Global has not announced if the Nokia X6 will make it to the Indian market or not. Nokia X6 is also the first smartphone from the company to sport a notch on the front display.

Nokia X6 has a glass body. In terms of specifications, Nokia X6 sports the following dimensions 147.2 x 70.98 x 7.99mm (excluding lens) while with the lens the thickness comes to 8.59mm. The phone comes in white, black and blue colour options with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with 2280 X 1080 pixels resolution. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. The onboard storage is 32GB and 64GB depending on the RAM. There is also a microSD slot with 256GB expandable storage support.

The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot, and comes with a single microphone. It includes WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac for connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou as well for connectivity. The phone has 3060 mAh built-in battery with Type-C charging cable (USB 2.0). There’s no mention of fast-charging on the phone. Nokia X6 also sports face recognition feature for unlocking the phone and the fingerprint scanner is placed at the back of the phone.

For camera, Nokia X6 has a 16MP + 5MP rear camera. The 16MP sensor has f2 aperture and 1.0um pixels, while the 5MP lens has f/2.2 aperture, 1.2um pixel size. The company is relying on a RGB and monochrome sensor combination with 16MP being the coloured one, while the 5MP is the black and white sensor. The front camera is 16MP with f2 and 1.0um pixels. Sensors on board the Nokia X6 are: Ambient Light, Proximity, Acceleration, Fingerprint Identification, Electronic Compass and Gyro.

Nokia X6 will have a price of Yuan1299 for the 4GB RAM variant, which comes to Rs 13,800, while the 4GB RAM+64GB variant will cost Yuan 1499, which is nearly Rs 15,900. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Yuan 1699 which is nearly Rs 18,100. Nokia X6 is being sold via China’s JD.com and Suning.

