Nokia X6 image shared in a new teaser ahead of official launch in China

Nokia X6 is set to launch in China today at an event in Beijing. HMD Global has shared a new teaser of the upcoming Nokia X6 on its Weibo account, which shows the front of the device, including the notch on the display. As per the leaks, the Nokia X6 will have an edge-to-edge display and a vertical dual-rear camera, similar to the iPhone X in style.

Due to the reduced bezels, the Nokia logo drops below the display, which will ship in a 19:9 aspect ratio. Earlier leaks from China-based e-commmerce company Suning have also established that the Nokia X6 will sport a glass back, and have a fingerprint sensor below the display. Suning is also among one of the live-steam partners for the launch, with the others being Tmall and JD.com.

Nokia X6 will feature a 5.8-inch display of 2280 x 1080 resolution. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo, and be backed by 3000mAh of battery. Nokia X6 prices were leaked on China’s Weibo, which indicate this will be a mid-range smartphone at Yuan 1499. A leaked score on GeekBench revealed that the Nokia X6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Leaks have also claimed there will be another variant with a MediaTek processor and 3GB RAM for the Nokia X6, which will be cheaper than the Qualcomm variant.

Based on the leaked specifications, HMD Global will likely launch the Nokia X6 in 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM variants with 32GB or 64GB internal memory options. On the camera front, the phone will stick to a 16MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup, while also featuring a 16MP lens on the front. Nokia X6 will be the first phone from the company to sport a notch on the front display.

