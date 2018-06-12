Nokia X6 global variant spotted online: to launch in Taiwan soon?

The Nokia X6 Global variant with model number TA-1103 receives NCC certification in Taiwan The Nokia X6 Global variant with model number TA-1103 receives NCC certification in Taiwan

Nokia X6, the first smartphone with a notch from HMD Global, could soon see a global variant. The device with model number TA-1103 received NCC (National Communications Commission) certification in Taiwan. Nokia X6 was first launched in China and the company had not confirmed if there will be a global variant for the same.

Earlier, a smartphone with the same model number was spotted on a Bluetooth certification listing as well. Neither of the listings specifically mentions about the Nokia X6, but the ‘similarities’ of the original Nokia X6 (TA-1099) based on the model number indicate that a global variant might be en route.

Notably, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia X6 with a notch display in China last month. The device is the first from the company’s smartphone shelf to flaunt a notch-style display. Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS and sports dual camera sensors at the back. The phone has a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies. It comes in two RAM options- 4GB/6GB RAM. The 4GB RAM model is paired with 32GB/64GB storage, while the 6GB variant is paired with 64GB storage. Nokia X6 has a battery backup of 3060mAh.

The Finnish company hasn’t made any official announcement about the availability of the Nokia X6 in the global markets. However, HMD Global’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas last month hosted a Twitter poll to evaluate the unveiling of Nokia X Series model giving a possible hint of Nokia X6 global roll out.

Nokia X6 is priced in China starting at Yuan 1299 (roughly Rs 13,800), for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant comes for a cost of Yuan 1499 (around Rs 15,900). Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version has been priced at Yuan 1699 (around 18,100).

