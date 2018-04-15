Nokia X to make a comeback, launch set for April 27: Report

Nokia X could be making a comeback in an all-new look and feel. The launch will happen in China on April 27. Nokia X could be making a comeback in an all-new look and feel. The launch will happen in China on April 27.

HMD Global, the start-up that licenses the Nokia-brand, is apparently planning to launch all-new Nokia X in China on April 27. A recent report from GizmoChina claims that some people have spotted digital hoardings in a mall in China featuring the unannounced smartphone. The advertisement shows two phones crossing against each other to form the letter ‘X’.

This comes as a big surprise as HMD Global has recently announced Nokia 1, Nokia (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and Nokia 8110 4G at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. There was no press invite leaks, no hints from the company’s social media accounts, and even no mention of the Nokia X at the HMD Global’s recently held event in Delhi. In fact, no one knew what to expect from Nokia X. Well, as of today, it looks like Nokia X is real and will be launched on April 27.

Key details are missing at the moment, including its specifications and features of the Nokia X (pronounced “Nokia 10”). But based on the leaked advertisement, it appears that the Nokia X will have a 2.5D curved display and a metal body. It’s hard to say whether the Nokia X will be a mid-end or a high-end smartphone.

Nokia X, first announced in 2014, was an entry-level Nokia X, first announced in 2014, was an entry-level Android smartphone. (Image credit: Amazon.com)

Just to recall, the original Nokia X was launched at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona. It was the first Nokia-branded smartphone to run Google’s Android mobile OS. The device was targeted at the entry-level segment and run the Nokia X platform – a forked version of Android. It doesn’t include Google Play store integration, something that went against the Nokia X. The handset was a major failure — both commercially and critically.

