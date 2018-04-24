Nokia X spotted on China certification site, could be a budget smartphone: Report

Nokia X spotted on China certification site, could be a budget smartphone from the company. The digital posters from China, which were first shared by GizmoChina. Nokia X spotted on China certification site, could be a budget smartphone from the company. The digital posters from China, which were first shared by GizmoChina.

Another Nokia phone from HMD Global has been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, according to reports. The latest listing is being seen as confirmation that this will be the Nokia X, which is due to launch in China on April 27, if one goes by previous leaked posters. These were shared by GizmoChina last week indicating a new phone in the Nokia series is coming soon. While HMD Global might not have announced an event yet or even confirmed a date for the Nokia X, the two variants of this upcoming Nokia device are listed on the 3C website.

GSMArena has shared screenshots of the listing and the two variants are mentioned on the official 3C website. But the listing does not reveal any crucial details other than the fact that the phone will feature a regular 10W charging with a 5V/2A current rating. Model numbers mentioned for the two variants are TA-1109 and TA-1099, and based on the listing, these will likely be budget smartphones. There’s no option for fast charging support, which indicates Nokia X will be a more budget friendly and base smartphone, rather than come with flagship-like specifications.

Previous GizmoChina had reported that digital hoardings were seen in a Chinese mall, with the letter ‘X’ being made by two phones. The advertisement hinted at the Nokia X sporting a metal body, but the 3C listing does not give away any crucial details. However, there is speculation that the new Nokia X variants could feature different processors, one with Snapdragon and the other with MediaTek one. Both are likely to model the original Nokia X that was launched back in 2014.

The Nokia X launch is still to be confirmed by HDM, despite the growing buzz. At MWC 2018, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6, Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8110, popularly known as the ‘banana phone’. Nokia X was originally launched at MWC 2014 in Barcelona as an entry level phone, being the first Nokia phone to run Android. Based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), it had a 4-inch IPS display and a Snapdragon processor.

