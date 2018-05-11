Nokia X images leaked again, confirms notched design and glass back

HMD Global’s Nokia X will launch on May 16 in China. (Image credit: Suning/Weibo) HMD Global’s Nokia X will launch on May 16 in China. (Image credit: Suning/Weibo)

New images of the Nokia X have hit the web, giving us the best look at the company’s upcoming smartphone. This time around, China’s popular retailer Suning has leaked a series of high-quality images of the Nokia X. The leaked images confirm the device to feature an iPhone X-like notched design and a glass back.

HMD Global has been creating momentum for an event on May 16 in Beijing where it will launch the Nokia X. But it seems that a Chinese retailer named Suning has already leaked the handset on Weibo ahead of the launch. As seen in the leaked images below, Nokia X appears to be a mashup of the Nokia 7 Plus and iPhone X. The pictures show the Nokia X from both sides. The handset bears a close resemblance to the iPhone X, featuring a ‘notch’ above the screen and edge-to-edge display. However, Nokia X will sport a smaller notch compared to the one seen on the iPhone X.

The leaked images also show the back of the phone, and it has a close resemblance to the Nokia 7 Plus. The phone will come fitted with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. Unlike the Nokia 7 Plus, however, Nokia 7 will feature a glass back and not a metal back.

Nokia X: Specifications

Nokia X has been certified through TENAA and expected, many of its specifications are known by now. The phone will feature a 5.8-inch 2280 x 1080p 19:9 display. While the information related to the processor is not known, but we do know that the handset will be made available in multiple configurations. The TENAA listing reveals that HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia X in 3, 4 and 6GB RAM variants and 32 or 64GB storage options. On the camera front, the phone will stick to a dual-camera setup (16MP +16MP) on the back. And on the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. Nokia X will be backed by a 3000mAh battery and will be running Android 8.1 Oreo.

Nokia X will launch on May 16 in Beijing, China. Hopefully, we will learn more about the phone, including its specifications and prices, on the launch day.

