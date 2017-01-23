Nokia smartphone with Snapdragon 835 coming soon: Report

Nokia is working on a Snapdragon 835 smartphone, according to reports. Nokia is working on a Snapdragon 835 smartphone, according to reports.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand on smartphones, is expected to launch a flew of more Android devices. Now it looks like Nokia might have confirmed it is developing a phone with the high-end Snapdragon 835 CPU.

According to a report on NokiaPowerUser, Nokia China on Weibo (formerly the Microsoft Lumia account) in a reply to a user confirmed it is working on a phone with the Snapdragon 835 CPU, but added it will take time for the company to release this device.

NokiaPowerUser has shared a screenshot of this reply which was posted on January 8, 2017, although this reply is hard to find the same on the Weibo page given the number of comments on each post from Nokia. In the reply, Nokia’s account says that since the Snapdragon 835 has just launched it will take them some time to launch the new phones.

The reply also talks about Windows 10 devices from Nokia, which is contradictory. Both HMD Global and Nokia have confirmed they are re-entering the smartphone business with Android, and there’s been no mention of Windows 10 so far.

Nokia is also hosting an event at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, where the company is expected to launch a new premium Nokia P1 smartphone. It was earlier said that Nokia 8 aka Supreme will be the name of the phone.

Also read: Nokia 6 sold out in first 60 seconds during flash sale in China: Report

Then a smartphone dubbed “Nokia P1” had started to circulate on the internet. Apparently, the Nokia P1 will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and its design will be close to Sharp’s Aquos Xx3. The phone is said to come with a 5.3-inch IGZO display featuring a refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz and the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top.

On the rear, the device will pack a 24-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics. Furthermore, the Nokia P1 will be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology. It is said to include an Ultrasonic fingerprint reader and IP55/IP57 certifications. The Nokia P1 may come loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The smartphone will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Nokia’s comeback smartphone, the Nokia 6, if off to a great start, at least in China where the device went up for sale and sold out in a minute in its first flash sale. HMD Global is expected to announce the worldwide release of the Nokia 6 at MWC 2017 next month.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd