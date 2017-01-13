Nokia sends out invites for smartphone event at MWC 2017

It is speculated Nokia is preparing to unveil a high-end smartphone, called the Nokia 8 aka Nokia Supreme on February 26. It is speculated Nokia is preparing to unveil a high-end smartphone, called the Nokia 8 aka Nokia Supreme on February 26.

Nokia is gearing up to launch more Android smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. The company has started sending out media invites for an event on February 27 in Barcelona. HMD Global, a Finnish firm that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, is said to be working on four new smartphones having display sizes ranging from 5.0 to 5.7-inches.

HMD Global had earlier posted a teaser video on Facebook, with the caption that goes with saying “Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th… Save the date!”It’s not clear how many smartphones HMD Global plans to release during the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

It is speculated Nokia is preparing to unveil a high-end smartphone, called the Nokia 8 codenamed Supreme on February 26. A YouTube video posted by channel “Total Tech” suggests, the device will be a flagship smartphone unlike the Nokia 6.

The video reveals a large camera hump at the back of the phone. The rear camera is said to be 24MP and include optical image stabilization (OIS) as well as “Super EIS” or Electronic Image Stabilization. The front-facing camera will be a 12MP unit.

Photos of the Nokia 8 have appeared on several websites online including My Nokia Blog and Slashleaks. Nokia 8 is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display and dual front-facing speakers. The smartphone lacks front-mounted physical buttons.

Nokia made a comeback in the smartphone industry with Nokia 6 smartphone. It runs Android Nougat and was launched by HMD Global last week.

Again, the camera is said to be a 24MP unit with OIS and EIS. It’s largely believed to be feature Carl Zeiss optics. It will be powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or 835 processor with either 4 or 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Nokia made a comeback in the smartphone industry with Nokia 6 smartphone. It runs Android Nougat and was launched by HMD Global last week. According to a report by PlayfulDroid, Nokia 6 has already able to garner 2,50,000 interested buyers within 24 hours of the unveiling. The phone will be making its market debut on January 19.

Nokia could make an announcement about the global release of the Nokia 6 at MWC. A report from Nokia Power User has revealed that the Nokia 6 has been passed through Bluetooth certification. The models spotted include the TA-1000 which is the current version; and there is another variant, with the model number TA-1003, which might be the international variant of the Nokia 6.

