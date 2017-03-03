Nokia to introduce 3310 in India before Android smartphones: Report

The new Nokia 3310 is very much a feature phone. It can make calls, send texts, and play Snake. The new Nokia 3310 is very much a feature phone. It can make calls, send texts, and play Snake.

At HMD Global’s MWC press conference in Barcelona, the company confirmed the launch of four new phones. The company took the wraps off the new Nokia 3310, alongside the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. In an interview to Gadgets360, HMD Global’s India VP Ajey Mehta confirmed that all three smartphones are expected to launch in the second half of 2017, while the Nokia 3310 may get launched a bit earlier than expected.

Mehta has stated that Nokia will be selling its phones in India through both offline and online channels. However, he clarified that its devices will be mutually exclusive to one channel. Say, for example, if the new 3310 gets launched through offline channel partners, then it will be sold offline only. Similarly, if the Nokia 6 is introduced through online channels, it will be sold online.

Evidently, HMD Global is reworking on its retail and distribution strategies. The Finnish start-up is trying to reestablish retail presence and service centres in 250 cities in India. Mehta also clarified that “these will not be dedicated Nokia service centres”, rather the company is also going to be “using multibrand outlets, with “dedicated Nokia Zones”.

HMD Global’s strategy is pretty clear. The company is adopting the dual strategy to establish the Nokia brand in India. If you recall, Indianexpress.com was the first publication to broke the news of HMD Global’s India plans last month, ahead of MWC 2017. We had previously reported that HDM Global had started hiring in-shop demonstrators, another sign that the traditional offline strategy will be crucial for Nokia’s comeback in India, where the mobile phone maker ruled for over a decade. Previously, we also reported on the India release of Nokia 3310, as well as correctly predicted the design language of the feature phone.

