Nokia to announce more phones on February 26: Here’s what we know

Shortly after announcing the Nokia 6, HMD Global is teasing more Nokia-branded smartphones to be announced on February 26, a day before the Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona. The Finnish company, which owns the rights to sell under the Nokia brand, has posted a teaser video on Facebook, with the caption that goes with saying “Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th… Save the date!”

While the company has refused to share any more details about its plans, it looks like the announcement could be about the global release of the Nokia 6. A report from Nokia Power User has revealed that the Nokia 6 has been passed through Bluetooth certification. The models spotted include the TA-1000 which is the current version; and there is another variant, with the model number TA-1003, which might be the international variant of the Nokia 6.

The specs of the Nokia 6 doesn’t exactly looks flagship, as it features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, microSD card support, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The Nokia 6 is exclusive to China for the time being, and there is no word when we get to see the device landing in the other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about a smartphone, called the Nokia 8 aka Nokia Supreme. Courtesy of a video published on YouTube by the channel “Total Tech”, the smartphone is said to be a flagship smartphone unlike the Nokia 6.

The video reveals a large camera hump at the back of the phone, something that we saw previously on the Nokia 1080. The rear camera is pegged to offer 24MP and include optical image stabilization (OIS) as well as “Super EIS” or electronic image stabilization. The front-facing camera will be a 12MP unit.

Consequently, photos of the Nokia 8 have appeared online on My Nokia Blog. The photo’s are blurry, but we still can figure out a lot of information about the alleged smartphone. One photo of the Nokia 8 shows no front-mounted physical buttons. Again, the camera is said to be a 24MP unit with OIS and EIS. It’s largely believed to be feature Carl Zeiss optics.

The same photos have appeared on Slashleaks, with added specifications. The tech site says the Nokia 8 will come with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display, a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or 835 processor with either 4 or 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, a 12MP front-facing camera and dual front-facing speakers.

It’s still not clear how many smartphones HMD Global plans to release during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). As always, it’s best to take these rumours with a pinch of salt, but they are useful in shedding more light on what we can expect to see on launch day.

