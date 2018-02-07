Nokia TA-1043, Nokia TA-1046 models spotted in Russia certification sites: Report

Nokia phones spotted in Russia have TA-1043 and TA-1046 as model numbers. (Image of Nokia 8 used for representational purpose) Nokia phones spotted in Russia have TA-1043 and TA-1046 as model numbers. (Image of Nokia 8 used for representational purpose)

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia phones, is expected to launch new smartphones at MWC 2018 in Barcelona. The company is likely to host a media event at MWC 2018, and the expectation is that the Nokia 8 Sirocco version will be revealed here. Now a new report indicates that two new Nokia phones have got certified in Russia.

According to Nokia Power User, the two Nokia phones spotted at TA-1043 and TA-1046, though it is not clear what the actual name will be for these mobile phone models. The report adds that there is a new Nokia qwerty phone called Nokia TA-1047, which has also passed various certifications. Meanwhile the TA-1005 is likely the Nokia 8 Sirocco phone.

Recently, image renders of the Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display were leaked online. The device is expected to launch at MWC 2018. According to leaks by Nokia Power User, the Nokia 7 Plus will have a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and dual-rear cameras. The smartphone will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage. The rear camera will be 12MP+13MP with 2X zoom while the front will have a 16MP camera. Both will have Carl Zeiss lenses and the phone will run Android Oreo 8.0.

HMD Global had launched Nokia 7 with an 18:9 display last year, but the company had restricted this to China. HMD Global had confirmed it would not bring this phone to India. Coming to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, it will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snpadragon 835 processor as the previous version and this could be the flagship phone for 2018. Earlier, the Nokia 9 was expected to be the flagship phone for 2018.

Last year at MWC 2017, HMD Global revealed Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 for the global audience. We will have to wait and see what the company reveals at MWC this year, and what new models it will add to its smartphone portfolio.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd