Nokia TA-1000 passes China’s 3C certification, coming in 2017: Report

Following numerous leaks and rumours around the Nokia P and D1C, we have a third upcoming device from the company, dubbed as the Nokia TA-1000. TA-1000 has recently passed China’s Compulsory Certification (3C). Nokia is planning up make a comeback in 2017, with HMD Global making the smartphones. According to online reports, Nokia plans to launch five smartphones in 2017.

Except for an image, not too much is known about the specifications of the upcoming Nokia TA-1000. However, it will feature a standard 5V/2A charging support as listed in its certification document. It is speculated this device will not be a flagship from Nokia, considering that most Android smartphone makers running the newest Qualcomm chipset feature fast charging.

It is also rumoured this device is actually the Nokia E1, which will feature a 5.5-inch HD display, 1GB RAM, an entry-level Snapdragon chipset and Android 7.0 Nougat.

The five phones that HMD Global will be launching with the Nokia branding will have display sizes ranging from 5.0 to 5.7-inches, according to DigiTimes. The report also claims all the devices will launch during the second and third quarter of 2017. The first phone is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event that will be held in late February.

Nokia D1C is the first device that is speculated to launch next year, with the phone already spotted on both Antutu and Geekbench. The phone is expected to feature a full HD display, 2/3GB RAM and a 13MP camera. Nokia P smartphone appears to be a flagship from the company and will have 6GB RAM. Nokia P is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will sport a 23MP primary camera with Carl Zeiss optics.

