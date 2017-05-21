Nokia smartphones with model name ‘Unknown Heart’ spotted on Geekbench

Nokia’s upcoming flagship smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 9, could be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 mobile platform coupled with 4GB RAM. Nokia’s upcoming flagship smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 9, could be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 mobile platform coupled with 4GB RAM.

Nokia is gearing up to launch at least three new smartphones in the coming months, and images of two of these devices were recently leaked by a Nokia photographer in a video. Now, three new devices with model name ‘unknown heart’ have been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench.

Given Nokia 3, 5 were earlier spotted in benchmarks as ‘Heart’, it is safe to say the new Geekbench listings are likely to be that of upcoming Nokia 9, 8 and 7 smartphones. Tipster Roland Quandt put out a screenshot of one of the Geekbench’s listing pages on Twitter. “Remember when Nokia 3/5 showed up in benchmarks as “Heart”? Now there are “Heart” devices w/ SD835, SD660, SD626/630,” Quandt said in a tweet.

Nokia’s upcoming flagship smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 9, could be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 mobile platform coupled with 4GB RAM. Further, Nokia 9 is said to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device scores 1815 and 6278 in single-core and multi-core performance test respectively.

Remember when Nokia 3/5 showed up in benchmarks as "Heart"? Now there are "Heart" devices w/ SD835, SD660, SD626/630 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2017

A separate Geekbench listing reveals specifications of device powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm SoC clocked at 2.21 GHz, which could be either Snapdragon 626 or Snapdragon 630. It will run Android 7.1.1 and come with 3GB RAM. The details are speculated to be that of Nokia 7.

Finally, new Nokia smartphone running 1.90GHz Octa-core Qualcomm processor, dubbed as Snapdragon 660 with 4GB RAM has been spotted as well. The smartphone which comes with Android 7.1.1, is said to be the high-end Nokia 8.

Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt given the company has not yet officially confirmed whether it will be launching a flagship device.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is gearing up to bring Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 to India. The new smartphones, along with a revamped version of Nokia 3310, were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia 3310 is priced at Rs 3310 in India. It will be available in stores from May 18.

