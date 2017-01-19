Nokia P1 to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor; debut set for MWC 2017

Nokia P1 is expected to rival the likes of iPhone 7 Plus, Pixel XL and Galaxy S7 edge. Nokia P1 is expected to rival the likes of iPhone 7 Plus, Pixel XL and Galaxy S7 edge.

The internet is abuzz with whispers that the Finnish company HMD Global plans more than one Nokia smartphone, and the launch is likely to happen at MWC 2017. While we keep hearing about the Nokia 8 aka Supreme, new details from Russia however claims HMD Global’s next smartphone will be called as Nokia P1.

A report on Worket suggests Nokia P1 will be a premium smartphone and will be heavily inspired by Sharp Aquos Xx3 in terms of design. It’s not a coincidence, after all Sharp is now a part of Foxconn, the global contract manufacturer, which also happens to be manufacturing Nokia phones, including the recently introduced Nokia 6.

Nokia P1 is said to feature a 5.3-inch Full HD IGZO display with a refresh rate of 1 to 120Ghz, the same as the Sharp Aquos Xx3. The phone will either have Corning Gorilla Glass 4 or 5 coating, the report claims.

On the rear, the device will pack a 24-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics. Furthermore, the Nokia P1 will be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology. Apparently, it will also include an Ultrasonic fingerprint reader and IP55/IP57 certifications. The Nokia P1 may come loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

There have been rumours in the past the Nokia 8 aka Supreme might come with a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood, this phone too is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship processor, alongside 6GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. As for the camera, the 22MP camera sensor with Carl Zeiss optics is said to be used in the Nokia P1, the same as found on the Sharp Aquos Xx3.

Nokia P1 won’t come cheap, though. Apparently, the 128GB model will cost around $800, while the 256GB version will be priced in the vicinity of $950. That means the pricing of the Nokia P1 is going to be equivalent to that of the iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7 edge and Pixel XL.

Nokia is staging a comeback in partnership with HMD Global, a recently-founded company based in Finland, and run by former Nokia and Microsoft executive Arto Numella. The company has a licensing agreement to use the Nokia brand on mobile phones and tablets worldwide for the 10 years.

Earlier this month, HMD Global released the first Nokia-branded smartphone, the Nokia 6. The mid-end device is currently exclusive to the Chinese market and will go on sale on January 19. HMD Global is holding its press event on February 26 in Barcelona where it is expected to announce the mysterious Nokia P1.

